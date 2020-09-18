Or Copy this URL to Share

Tobacco, Bianca Maria

Nov 3, 1930 - Sep 16, 2020

Bianca Maria Tobacco, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Sep 16, 2020. Services will be held at 10 AM on Sep. 24, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Dr. Sarasota 34231. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Visitation will be Sep. 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 6903 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34231 Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store