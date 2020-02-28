|
Buchanan, Bill (William Wesley, Jr.)
Dec 08, 1950 - Jan 06, 2020
Bill Buchanan was an artist, musician and collector. By vocation he was an expert carpenter / millworker, specializing in doors. Bill worked on innumerable Sarasota homes and residences. Earning a reputation for being the very best.
Bill spent a life in pursuit of all things surfing, heading out to surf late into his 60's. Bill could always teach the younger crowd a thing or two on his longboard.
He loved to collect Mid-Century Modern furniture and he repaired so many fun and interesting pieces. Bill was an phenomenal harmonica player and also played violin as a child. Bill was also an extraordinary cook and spent his life being an avid swimmer.
Bill would ride his bike everyday around town, making friends with everyone he met. He was always a gracious and kind man, deeply beloved by all that became friends with him. Bill was hardworking, honest and larger than life with many old and newly devoted friends. He is missed by many.
Bill Buchanan is survived by his three children, Alisa Buchanan and William Buchanan III of Sarasota and Emily Dame of TN. Bill was delighted by his three grand-children, William W. IV, B. Bryce and Olivia R. of Sarasota. He was the eldest son of four brothers and one sister, Rick of Tallahassee, Bob and David of Sarasota. Preceded in death by his mother, Frannie and father William Sr. Bill spent an enjoyable and memorable Christmas with his family before passing.
A celebration and "paddle-out" is planned on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Venice Pier, at 5:00PM. All that knew Bill are encouraged to attend.
Contact [email protected] for additional information.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020