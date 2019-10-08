|
McGrath, Bill
Dec 3, 1943 - Oct 5, 2019
Bill McGrath, 75, of Bradenton, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was lucky all his life. In 1943, he was lucky to be born into an amazing, loving and life-long family supportive family of third, fourth and fifth generation Floridians. He was lucky to grow up in Plant City, a small Florida town that promoted stability but also encouraged his future wanderlust. He was lucky to have a great assortment of childhood and adult friends who enjoyed plotting, arguing, adventure and laughing. He was lucky with a career that began with a couple of University of Florida degrees and that resulted in 35 years of teaching in Florida and mostly for the Department of Defense in overseas high school classrooms. He was lucky to associate with a dedicated bunch of professional colleagues over four decades. He was lucky to teach thousands of students who were usually generous with their time, patience and dedication to learning. He was lucky to serve as a successful guinea pig in a research program with M.D. Anderson Hospital. He was lucky to return after 30 years from Germany to Florida, find a condo on the bay in Bradenton, meet neighbors from all over, check out bird habits, tidal movements and spectacular sunsets. He was lucky to work with hundreds of activists who promoted Democratic Party activities and goals. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to South Florida Museum, Sarasota Orchestra or the Asolo Rep Theater, three of his favorite discoveries in retirement. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019