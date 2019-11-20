Home

The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:30 PM
Bill Millhaem


1930 - 2019
Bill Millhaem Obituary
Millhaem, Bill
Jan 31, 1930 - Sep 30, 2019
Bill Millhaem, age 89, of Bradenton, FL passed away on September 30, 2019. Bill was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and the University of Iowa and was a Korean War era veteran of the Air Force. He had a long sales career in paper products, packaging equipment, and later, real estate in Des Moines, Omaha, Cleveland, Minneapolis and Chicago. After retiring in Sarasota, he was a dedicated volunteer at Mote Marine serving as guide, cashier, and particularly enjoyed early morning walks on the beach to mark turtle nests. He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years Patricia (Parr), sons Bill and Mike, Grandsons Michael and Brian, Great Grandson William and sister Harriet Shanle. A memorial celebration of his life followed by a reception will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at 3:30 PM at Stone River Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
