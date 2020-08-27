Rodgers, Bill
Sep 11, 1929 - Aug 26, 2020
Bill Rodgers, age 90, of Venice, FL passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, NC on September 11, 1929. Bill was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. He worked for the Ford Motor Company as an Engineering Manager for 36 years before retiring in 1988. He and his wife, Maggie moved to Venice from Dearborn Heights, MI in 1991. Bill was a car collector and restoration enthusiast, and he and Maggie enjoyed traveling together.
Surviving family members include his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Rodgers of Venice; daughters Amy Byrne (Frank) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Glenda Taylor of Weston, FL and a son David Rodgers (Nancy) of Canton, MI; grandchildren Kate Snabes (Erik), Daniel Byrne (Amanda), Sarah Renken (Corey), Ryan Taylor (Jennifer) Daryl Taylor (Gina), Lindsay Taylor, Matthew Rodgers, Amanda Rodgers; great grandchildren Samantha Taylor, Andy Taylor, Sophia Taylor, Peyton Snabes, Reese Snabes, William Byrne, Jordan Byrne, and Kenley Renken; and sister Patsy Nelson (Bob) of Wilmington, VA.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice from 1 pm – 4 pm. A funeral service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Venice on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
are appreciated. To share a memory of Bill or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.