Bina (Bernadine) Nadler

Bina (Bernadine) Nadler Obituary
Nadler,
Bina (Bernadine)
Apr. 5, 2019
Bina (Bernadine) Nadler passed away April 5, 2019 at the age of 98 in Sarasota, Florida. Dedicated to music, teaching and all things Jewish, she was devoted to Jewish causes and choral conducting for much of her life. Formerly of Chicago, she is predeceased by her husband Albert, a brother, and survived by one sister, 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Her children and grandchildren have largely followed in her footsteps. Her daughter, who resides in Israel, is involved in the performing arts, and the sons are musicians and educators.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
