Bishop Wade Thomas Jr.
1940 - 2020
Thomas Jr., Bishop Wade
Jun 18, 1940 - Oct 14, 2020
Bishop Wade Thomas Jr., 80 peacefully and quietly entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Sarasota, Florida on June 18, 1940 to Wade Sr. and Beatrice Smith. He was married to Rev. Josephine Coffee Thomas for 51 years.
Bishop Thomas was called and appointed to pastor Community Bible Church as its first pastor in 1992.
Wake will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thurs. Oct. 22, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home.
Service will be held 11:00 am on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Community Bible Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park.
Services entrusted to Jones Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, attendance is limited. Mask are REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Wake
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
