Magnusson , Bjarne J.
Feb 28, 1935 - Feb 16, 2020
Bjarne J. Magnusson, 84, of Venice, Florida and formerly of Lapeer, Michigan passed away on February 16, 2020 in Venice, Florida. He was born February 28, 1935 in Varmland, Sweden to Carl and Anna Magnusson. He was united in marriage to Joan Bielat on August 20, 1964 in Lapeer, Michigan. Bjarne spent most of his career in banking and his last position held was spent as a Senior Vice President at PNC Bank until retirement. He liked to spend his time with his wife, Joan, playing golf, listening to music, traveling, and attending many musicals. He was a member of Rotary International, American Cancer Society, and Detroit Swedish Council.
Bjarne is survived by his loving wife, Joan Magnusson of Venice, Florida; one brother, Tommy (Marianne) Magnusson; one sister, Monica Magnusson; and a niece, Anna Liselotte Aggebrandt all of Sweden.
He was preceded in death by both parents and a brother-in-law, Dr. Norbert L. Bielat.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to (Attn: Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). No services are planned at this time. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020