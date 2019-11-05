Home

Blake Flint


1922 - 2019
Blake Flint Obituary
Flint, Blake
June 26, 1922 - Oct 26, 2019
Blake Flint, (Clarence Blake Flint Jr.) 97, passed away October 26, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Formerly of Winnetka and Lincolnshire, Illinois. He retired from the presidency of Barrett Electronics Corporation, after serving for fourteen years. Prior to that, he was president of The Boye Needle Company for seven years.
He was involved in many organizations as president of the Northern Illinois Industrial Truck Association, the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce, and the Industrial Truck Association. He was trustee of Eureka College from 1972-1978, and had been vice-president of the Northeast Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Blake was a devoted member of Church of the Redeemer, Sarasota.
A proud graduate of Phillips Academy, Andover, and Yale University, he also served in the Army in both the European and Pacific Theaters, in the Adjutant General's Department. He enjoyed tracing his ancestry back to Thomas Flint, who arrived in Massachusetts from England in 1636.
Blake Flint was predeceased by wife Dolores, and good friends Bette Whitted and Kathleen Drake. Blake leaves behind his dear friend Jeanene Kortjohn. He is survived by daughters Diane Jessen (Art) and Barbara Krier (Jack), along with four grandchildren, their loving spouses, and five great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
