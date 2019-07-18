Home

Bob J. Cummins

Bob J. Cummins Obituary
Cummins, Bob J.
Bob J. Cummins, of Bradenton, FL, Owner of Bob's Bargain Barn, passed away in his sleep July 10, 2019.
Bob joins the love of his life & wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Cummins, in Heaven.
Bob was a big kid with a spectacular sense of humor & quick wit. Bob had a passion for his wife Mary Ann, his family & his business. Together they started Bob's Bargain Barn in Bradenton, FL in 1983.
They loved their employees & customers, often selflessly helping those who could not help themselves. They both loved meeting new people & cherished their friends.
In their early years together they enjoyed boating, the beach, cars & traveling.
Mary Ann was his sweetheart, their deep connection unmistakable to anyone who had the fortune to know them.
Bob had a huge heart. Bob couldn't be away from Mary Ann in life nor in death. After only seven months of Mary Ann passing, Bob joins her in eternal heaven.
Bob was adored & loved by his two daughters, Mary Margaret Ely (Blake) & Michelle Bertelsen (Edward); four grandchildren, Brittany Romano (Drew Lindo), Jack Romano, Thomas Ely & Bianca Romano; and great-grandson Carter Jaxon Lindo.
There is no service scheduled at this time. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 18 to July 21, 2019
