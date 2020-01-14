|
Francis, Bobbie L. (Roberta)
May 11, 1947 - Jan 12, 2020
Bobbie L. Francis (Roberta) of Venice FL, passed away on January 12, 2020. Bobbie was born to Donald and Mildred Cleaver on May 11, 1947 in Moberly, Missouri. Bobbie obtained her Bachelors and Masters degrees in elementary education in Missouri and she and her family moved to Venice, FL in 1983.
Bobbie taught elementary school for 41 years. She was a teacher at Garden Elementary School for 30 of those years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Fred Francis; sisters JoAnne Nash and Sue Ellen Cleaver of Missouri; children Erica McLaurin, Sydney Young and her husband Trent Young, Pam Schlosser, Fred H Francis II and his wife Dianna Francis of Indiana; and nine grandchildren: Liz Mogford, Ruby Mogford, Martin Mogford, Clara Mogford, Trent Young Jr, Lauren MacIntosh, Maggie Schlosser, Robert Francis and Estella Francis.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Venice Presbyterian Church.
Farley Funeral Home is handling her arrangements. To share a memory of Bobbie or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, FL 34285.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020