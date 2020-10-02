Kirkland Sr., Bobby "Bob" Eugene

Mar 22, 1944 - Sep 24, 2020

Bobby "Bob" Eugene Kirkland Sr., age 76, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 due to underlying medical issues. He was born March 22, 1944 to the late Alberta and Eugene Kirkland.

Bobby married Linda Joan Sommers in 1972. He never left her side until 1997 when she passed away. He never remarried.

Bobby leaves behind his three sons, Bobby Eugene Kirkland Jr (Nevie), John Jay Sommers, and Richard Joseph Sommers (Karen); his brother, Jimmy Kirkland and Jimmy's three children, Marcy, Martin, and Shelly; and his four cherished grandchildren, Tori, Hadden, RJ, Caitlin and 4 great grandchildren.

Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, successful business man, and pillar of the community.

Please come share a moment of time for This Good Man, Bob Kirkland Sr.

A visitation for Bobby will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM graveside at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232.





