Bohdan Szuprowicz
1931 - 2020-06-15
Szuprowicz, Bohdan
May 20, 1931 - Jun 15, 2020
Bohdan Szuprowicz, 89, of Venice, Florida, died on Jun 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. - North Port Chapel.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
