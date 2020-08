Or Copy this URL to Share

Guran, Bohdan T.

Aug 15, 1934 - Jul 31, 2020

Bohdan T. Guran, 85, of Venice, Florida, died on Jul 31, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Venice. A visitation will be held today at Farley Funeral Home in North Port from 4:00PM-6:00PM with a Panachyda service at 6PM. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in North Port.



