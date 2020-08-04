Guran, Bohdan T.
Aug 15, 1934 - Jul 31, 2020
Bohdan Guran of North Port, FL passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at age of 85. Predeceased by wife Tamara (2001). He is survived by children Levko Guran, Boyan Guran, Olesia Guran-(Victor) Cymbal; grandchild Stephan Guran; wife Roma Guran; and brother Zen (Josie) Guran. Bohdan was born in Blazhiv, Ukraine. WWII brought him to Germany until the family emigrated to Rochester, NY. There he met his wife, Tamara, and together they raised 3 children. He received his PhD in Chemistry and became a Director at Eastman Kodak Company. After buying their 2nd hotel in FL, he took an early retirement and moved to Sarasota, FL. After Tamara's passing, he met & married Roma Harasymiak in Venice, FL.
A Divine Liturgy will be held at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10am. Funeral service & interment on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Andrews Ukrainian Cemetery in Bound Brook, NJ at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Three Buildings for Sokil fundraiser for Novyi Sokil Plast Camp at www.gofundme.com/3-Buildings-for-Sokil
or by mail to: 3 Buildings for Sokil, c/o Olena May, 57 Sonnet Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (checks made out to "Plast Fundraising-Oselia"), or the Ukrainian Language Society by mail to: Ukrainian Language Society, c/o Vira Bodnaruk, 5050 Seagrass Drive, Venice, FL 34293. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.