|
|
Jaworski, Boleslaw Frank
Apr 26, 1923 - Mar 17, 2020
Boleslaw Frank (Bill) Jaworski was born in Jackson, Michigan on April 26, 1923, son of John and Frances (Bielecka) Jaworski. Following a long illness, he passed away peacefully, family at his side on March 17, 2020, at the Springs at Lake Pointe Woods under the care of Hospice. Bill spent his youth working on his parent's farm then joined the U.S. Merchant Marines and became chief radio operator during WWII. He traveled the world from Okinawa to ports in Europe. Returning home after the war, Bill married his hometown sweetheart and love of his life, Janis Barker. Bill had extraordinary talents in all facets of the building profession. He owned and operated construction companies in Albion, Michigan and in Naples, Florida. Bill spent his senior years continuing to build and create projects both in Nokomis, Florida, and Suches, Georgia. Aside from his hobby of working long, late, devoted hours creating projects in "the barn" he was an avid boxing fan. Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Janis Jaworski, married in 1947, his daughters Dr. Jennifer Jaworski & partner Dr. Boyd Yesler and Valerie Mewbuorn & her husband Russell Mewbuorn, his son, Craig Jaworski & his wife Jean, grandson Ross Jaworski & his wife Emily, and preciously beloved great granddaughters Mia & Peyton Jaworski. Bill loved to tell them stories of the past, along with sharing his wisdom to live a successful life. He will be missed by those who knew him. Bill's remains will be placed at the beautiful Sarasota National Cemetery for veterans, awaiting the abatement of the current pandemic. Bill did not wish any formal memorial services.
He would certainly be pleased for family and friends to raise a glass and toast to a happy remembrance.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020