Kerwin, Bonnie Jean (Fannin)
Oct. 10, 1949 - May 18, 2019
Bonnie passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 from complications from lung cancer.
She leaves behind her husband of 14 years, Robert J. a son, Eric Fannin a daughter, Kathy Hill both of Ohio, 2 granddaughters, Taylor Musser of Ohio and Aubree Kerwin of Sarasota, and a brother, Patrick Duffy of Ohio, many nieces, nephews, cousins and fraternal friends of the Moose and the Eagles.
Bonnie's final resting place will be in Sarasota National Cemetery, Thursday, 7/11/19 at 2:00PM. A celebration of her life will follow at 6:00PM at the Sarasota Moose Lodge, 1761 17th St., Sarasota.
All who knew this one in a million gal are welcome to attend.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 1 to July 7, 2019