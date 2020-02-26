|
|
Lancaster, Bonnie
Oct 30, 1946 - Feb 17, 2020
Bonnie Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17 at her Sarasota home in her daughter's loving arms. She was born in Clarksburg, WV on October 30, 1946, the youngest daughter of Martha Sheets Zimmerman and Harry E. Zimmerman. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Keffie Kristine Lancaster (partner, Christopher Miller) of Sarasota; sister, Beverly Zimmerman Azzaro (Albert); a nephew, Major Chris Hummel (USAF, ret.)(Susie); great nephew, Gerad; great nieces Katie and Karis; niece, Dr. Laura Elizabeth Hummel (Dr. John Morgan) and great niece, Lily Morgan. She also leaves behind her partner, Pedro Fernandez and his beautiful family, who brought her much joy and happiness.
Bonnie graduated from Fairmont Senior High School, Fairmont, WV in 1964, and from West Virginia University in 1968 with a B.S. in Fashion and Interior Design. She began her career teaching Home Economics and then as an accessories buyer at Gimbels Department Store in Pittsburg, PA. After several years as the wife of an Air Force officer in Panama City and Athens, Greece, she settled in Sarasota, working as an Interior Designer for several firms.
In February of 1979, Bonnie purchased Humma-White Studios, the oldest interior design firm in Sarasota. Eventually the name was changed to Lancaster Interior Design and with her daughter, Keffie, they grew the business into one of the finest interior design firms in the southeast. Over the years, Bonnie and her studio, received numerous awards and her work was published in national magazines, including Town and Country and Better Homes and Gardens. In 2018, She was presented with the prestigious iDogi award in Venice, Italy. She was well respected in the design community for her leadership, unique ideas and ability to incorporate her clients' desires into each installation.
She participated the Showcase House benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota, at times serving as the chairperson. She also served on the Sarasota Public Art Committee and was an active sustainer in the Junior League of Sarasota.
Bonnie was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the WV Mountaineers football and basketball teams. She was an animal lover and raised five dogs: Taffy, a Cocker Spaniel; Princess, a Collie; Scarlett, an Irish Setter; and two Bichon Frisées, Gucci and Dolce.
Bonnie will be missed by her family and the Sarasota community.
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave, March 7, 2020 at 11am. The family invites anyone who was touched by her life to attend. Bonnie requested "I would like everyone to wear white! And all white flowers, with greenery of course." In lieu of flowers please make donations to Humane Society of Sarasota County in her name.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020