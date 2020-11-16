Korsgaard, Bonnie Lee

Feb 12, 1955 - Nov 12, 2020

Bonnie Lee Korsgaard, 65, died on November 12, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, FL. She will be laid to rest at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY, during a private graveside service.

Bonnie was born on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, NY, to Marilyn Kravitz Oshman and David Oshman, owner of Oshman Brothers, a design and textile wholesaler. Bonnie attended Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, NY, mastering shorthand and graduating with an associate degree in legal studies. She worked as a legal secretary before moving to the Philippines, where she lived for three years. She later returned to NYC and raised her two children.

Bonnie devoted herself to a career in fashion as a personal shopper/stylist at companies such as Banana Republic and J.Crew, where she received awards for highest company-wide sales. A vivacious person, Bonnie fostered long-lasting relationships with colleagues and clients alike. She was passionate about inspiring her loyal customers to discover their own personal style, building confidence through clothes.

Following her fashion career, Bonnie moved to Florida with her husband. A magnetic personality, she made friends wherever she went, connecting instantly with her new community, while also strengthening her NYC bonds. Friends cherished her for the encouragement she gave them to fearlessly challenge the status quo. Widely adored, Bonnie was known for her generous, bold, and rabble-rousing spirit.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking creative dishes, crafting sailors' valentines, and playfully provoking her beloved cats. She loved her family and friends fiercely, made everyday events a party, and was Willie Nelson's number one fan.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Mark P. Korsgaard; daughter, Lauren Rachel Breitbart; stepdaughter, Kristin Chang (Michael); stepson, Erik Korsgaard (Italia) and their son, Reign; mother, Marilyn Oshman; and brother, Steven Oshman (Elaine). Bonnie was predeceased by her son, Ross Evan Breitbart; her father, David Oshman; and her aunt, Briney Herskovits.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 8301 Professional Place West Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785; or to Cat Depot, 2542 17th St., Sarasota, FL 34234.



