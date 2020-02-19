|
Abbott, Bonnie S.
Sep 18, 1940 - Feb 11, 2020
Bonnie S. Abbott, 79, died peacefully on February 11, 2020 in her daughter's home in Sanford, FL. Bonnie was born September 18, 1940 and lived all her life in Sarasota, FL. She is survived by her only child, daughter Bonnie Pesce (Michael), her sisters Joanne Zeuner of Tallahassee, FL and Gail McLaughlin of Venice FL, 2 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on March 1, 2020 3 pm at Toale Brothers Funeral Chapel, 40 N Orange Ave Sarasota, FL. Donations to Advent Health Hospice, 480 W. Central Parkway, Altamonte, FL 32714.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020