Coker, Bonnie Sue
Aug 17, 1956 - Nov 10, 2019
Bonnie passed away at age 63 in North Port Florida on November 10, 2019.
Active in the ostomy community, she pioneered and ran a support group in Sarasota.
Running an in-home business that provided ostomy covers, she provided guidance and help to Ostomates.
In addition to being a smart business woman, she also was involved with animal rescue organizations.
Ms. Coker is survived by her husband Ross of 26 years, also her son Jack, now living in Chicago.
In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her mother Beverly, sister Joy, and her brother Jay.
Graveside service is to be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:30AM at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery, 801 Circus Blvd Sarasota, FL. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
