Jackson, Booker T.
Sep. 2, 1941 - Jan. 30, 2020
Booker T. Jackson, 78, of Myakka City, FL, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020. Memorial services will be held 10:00am on Tues., Feb. 11, 2020 at Bethel CME Church. Burial will be held 1:00pm on Tues., Feb. 11, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Booker leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Alfreda Jackson; sons, Demetrius Jifunza, Jason Jackson, and Brian Jackson; daughters, Vivian Strong and Alicia Jackson; sister, Patricia Michaels; 5 grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020