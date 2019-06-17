|
Proskurovsky, Boris
Mar. 27, 1947 - June 15, 2019
Boris Proskurovsky, 72, of Port Charlotte passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his Charlotte County residence.
Born on March 27, 1947 in Odessa, Ukraine, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for sixteen years coming from Marlboro, New Jersey. Once in the Englewood area, sixteen years ago, he quickly established the Cobbler Shop, a custom shoe repair and service shop. This was his passion. Boris loved fishing, cooking and his family.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of forty years: Nina; one son and six grandchildren.
Memorial service will be private.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from June 17 to June 18, 2019