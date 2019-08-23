|
|
Ashman, Bradley
May 20, 1948 - Aug 17, 2019
Bradley "Brad" Ashman, passed peacefully on August 17th, 2019 at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving family. Brad was best known for his classic car and truck collection. Brad was born May 20th, 1948 to James W. and Evelyn Kathleen (nee Williams) Ashman in Lakehurst, New Jersey at the U.S. Naval Academy. He grew up on a farm and attended Hackettstown High School. At the age of 14 he began collecting cars, a passion that would continue throughout his life.
In 1968 Brad was assigned to the Army's 4th Infantry Division in Pleiku, Vietnam. After returning to New Jersey, he was married to Peggy Ackerman and they had a daughter. They later divorced.
In the mid-1970s Brad came to Florida to race motorcycles and while visiting Sarasota decided to move here. Brad became known for his custom four-wheel-drive 1958 Mercedes 300SL roadster and his custom furniture made from car parts. He was a regular attendee at all of the local car shows. In 2006 he served as the President of the Cars and Rods Car Club. In addition to his love for automobiles, Brad had a love for flying. He obtained his pilot's license in 1984 and enjoyed flying experimental and ultralight aircraft.
In the 1980s Brad drove a bus for Sarasota County Transit and in the 1990s he drove for Danny Baker Trucking. In 2001 he became a bus driver for the Sarasota District Schools and in 2003 he took first- place in the statewide school bus rodeo. In everything he did, he lived a little bit of his life each day.
Brad is survived by his former wife Peggy Ackerman, his brothers Scott and Michael, and his sisters Michelle, and Charlene. He leaves a daughter, Denise Marie Dixon, son-in-law Joseph Dixon, six grandchildren, Darrell, Devan, Dustin, and Susan Massengale and Ethan and Melanie Hollinger, and three great-grandchildren Dominique, Ace Ryder and Luna.
Military services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:30pm on Friday September 13th, with a Celebration of Life and cruise-in immediately following at Historic Spanish Point Museum in Osprey.
For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019