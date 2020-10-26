Everson, Bradley

Aug 19, 1964 - Oct 12, 2020

Bradley James Everson unexpectedly passed away on 10/12/2020. He is survived by his son Tyler, brothers Jeff & Richard, Aunts Diane & Molly, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brad was an avid lover of animals, classic rock music, boating, biking and experiencing Florida's natural beauty. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Tidewell Hospice or your favorite animal rescue group. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on 10/30 at 11:00 am at Sarasota Alliance Church - 7221 Bee Ridge Rd Sarasota, FL 34241.



