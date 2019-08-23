Home

Brenda Fuoco


1957 - 2019
Brenda Fuoco Obituary
Fuoco, Brenda
Sept 15, 1957 - Aug 14, 2019
Brenda Fuoco, 61, of Sarasota, formerly of Mount Vernon, Ohio. Brenda was predeceased by her husband, James, and her parents, Ralph and Mary Peairs. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Martin (Michael), of California, and her brother, Jeff (Cindy), of Sarasota. She is also survived by her 3 nephews, 2 nieces, 3 grandnephews, and a grandniece. Brenda was a lifelong teacher. The last 30 years were in Sarasota, most recently at Brookside Middle School. She is also survived by her 2 canine companions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal . No services are planned at her request.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
