Brenda H. Stephens Obituary
Stephens, Brenda H.
Dec. 8, 1940 - Mar. 5, 2020
Brenda H. Stephens, 79, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Mar. 5, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Mar. 14, 2020 at Happy Gospel Church. Burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Enid Stephens and Velma Stephens; son, Gregory Stephens; Stepchildren, Wanza Rachard, Kenneth Stephens, Soprina Fuller, and Alfonso Stephens Jr.; sister-in-law, Annie Bell Williams; 5 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
