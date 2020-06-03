Brenda Joyce Anderson McDonald
1956 - 2020
Anderson McDonald, Brenda Joyce
Aug 30, 1956 - May 28, 2020
Brenda Joyce Anderson McDonald, 63, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 28, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Adams-Fogartyville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Adams-Fogartyville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
