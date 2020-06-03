Or Copy this URL to Share

Anderson McDonald, Brenda Joyce

Aug 30, 1956 - May 28, 2020

Brenda Joyce Anderson McDonald, 63, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 28, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Adams-Fogartyville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



