Bunker, Brenda K.
October 8, 1939 - May 27, 2019
Brenda Bunker, 79, of Sarasota, passed away, with her daughter by her side, on May 27, 2019. Brenda was born in Marion, Ohio to Francis and Elsie Blake and attended Olney Avenue School and Fairpark Elementary School. Brenda received degrees from Bowling Green State University and the University of South Florida. The consummate educator, Brenda began her teaching career and passion in 1960 and taught for 47 years in Sarasota at St. Martha's School and Gocio Elementary School. After retiring she immediately began substitute teaching at Tuttle Elementary School. Throughout her collegiate and professional years Brenda was a member of Delta Gamma, Gamma Phi Beta, Beta Sigma Phi, and PEO - Cy Sisters. In addition to her students, Brenda loved books, art, theater, flowers, and yoga. At the Church of the Nativity Brenda served two terms on the Vestry, taught Sunday School, and was passionately involved in Operation Christmas Child. The Family; Lisa, John, Mal, Emily, and Yummy would like to thank all of the people who supported Brenda during her year-long battle with illness. A Memorial Service will take place at the Church of the Nativity, 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 8, 5900 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 342434. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 4 to June 5, 2019