Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Bunker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda K. Bunker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda K. Bunker Obituary
Bunker, Brenda K.
October 8, 1939 - May 27, 2019
Brenda Bunker, 79, of Sarasota, passed away, with her daughter by her side, on May 27, 2019. Brenda was born in Marion, Ohio to Francis and Elsie Blake and attended Olney Avenue School and Fairpark Elementary School. Brenda received degrees from Bowling Green State University and the University of South Florida. The consummate educator, Brenda began her teaching career and passion in 1960 and taught for 47 years in Sarasota at St. Martha's School and Gocio Elementary School. After retiring she immediately began substitute teaching at Tuttle Elementary School. Throughout her collegiate and professional years Brenda was a member of Delta Gamma, Gamma Phi Beta, Beta Sigma Phi, and PEO - Cy Sisters. In addition to her students, Brenda loved books, art, theater, flowers, and yoga. At the Church of the Nativity Brenda served two terms on the Vestry, taught Sunday School, and was passionately involved in Operation Christmas Child. The Family; Lisa, John, Mal, Emily, and Yummy would like to thank all of the people who supported Brenda during her year-long battle with illness. A Memorial Service will take place at the Church of the Nativity, 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 8, 5900 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 342434. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now