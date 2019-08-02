|
Swanson, Brian M.
April 5, 1974 - July 24, 2019
Brian M. Swanson, 45 of Nokomis, Florida, passed away on July 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Brian was the beloved son of Ron and Sherry Swanson, and brother to Mindy Swanson.
Brian was born on April 15, 1974 in Fort Dix, New Jersey.
He attended Westfield High School, and as a talented athlete, he accomplished to hold the record for the most home runs in a single season. Brian then went to Indiana State University where he earned his Bachelors of Science in Construction Management. Brian's dedication lead to many accomplishments in his career at DeAnglis Diamond.
Brian was a kind soul with a big heart. He loved and supported his family.
Brian had many passions, one of which was remodeling his 1925 home with his family. Brian loved to travel, as he visited many countries. Costa Rica was his favorite and held a special place in his heart.
Brian is survived by his devoted parents, Ron and Sherry Swanson, of Venice, Florida, sister, Mindy Swanson of Fishers, Indiana.
Memorial donations can be made to TideWell Hospice in Venice.
To share a memory of Brian or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019