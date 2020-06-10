Presley, Brian
Dec 28, 1941 - Jun 3, 2020
Brian Presley, 78, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.