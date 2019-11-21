Home

Brian R. Pentecost


1978 - 2019
Brian R. Pentecost Obituary
Pentecost, Brian R.
May 17, 1978 - Nov 6, 2019
Brian, 41, passed away suddenly on November 6, in Venice, Florida. He is survived by his loving parents, Charlie and Sally Pentecost and devoted fiancee Tamara Downie. Brian will be missed by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life was held, Saturday, November 16. Brian loved being a DJ, enjoyed playing softball, and helping everyone when needed. Because of his love of children, donations may be made to the "Make A Wish" Foundation. Our lives have been forever changed . . .
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
