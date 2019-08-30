Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations
7 South Lime Ave.
Sarasota, FL 34237
941-377-1060
Committal
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Grassfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce A. "Blue" Grassfield


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce A. "Blue" Grassfield Obituary
Grassfield, Bruce A. "Blue"
Oct. 2, 1926 - Aug. 21, 2019
Bruce Allen "Blue" Grassfield, of Longboat Key passed away on August 21, 2019 at a hospice facility in Bradenton, Florida.
Born in Waverly, Iowa on October 2, 1926 Mr. Grassfield had been a local resident since 2011 after moving here from Boston, Massachusetts. He proudly served in WWII in the U.S. Army Air Corps and returned to a career in the Air Force after receiving his BA from Denver University.
After leaving the Air Force, he founded the "Barnsider" restaurant in Albany New York in 1967. By 1982, The Barnsider Management Company had grown to an enterprise of eight restaurants with five hundred employees that included the "Barnsider" in Montreal Canada and the "Raindancer" in Fort Lauderdale Florida. Mr. Grassfield was a pilot, sailor, horseman, skier, photographer, model maker, fly fisherman, skeet shooter and starting just a few years ago a drummer/crooner. His was a life fully lived. He is survived by his wife Violetta Lashuari Wofsey Grassfield of Long Boat Key, Florida, his brother Max of Denver, Colorado, his son Kim of Holyoke, Massachusetts, his son Paul of Brooklyn, New York, his daughter in-law Jennifer Stearns of Brooklyn, New York and his grandchildren Mason and Eve Grassfield. A committal ceremony with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:30 p. (Weather Permitting). Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now