|
|
Breiner, Bruce
Mar 31, 1940 - Nov 16, 2019
Bruce Breiner (March 31, 1940 to November 16th 2019) left us at 6:30 in the morning. He is survived by his wife Joan, his five children, Debbie, Brad, Barry, David, Serina, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and his sister Barbara Ward. Bruce lived a full and happy life. He retired as a captain from the NYC correctional department in 1982. Then, Bruce and Joan lived on their sailboat "Rainbow" and sailed the Caribbean for 5 years. He was an accomplished sailor, yachtsman and he could fix anything. He had a unique way of getting to the heart of things. His smile, sense of humor and zest for life will be missed. A celebration of life will be held after the holidays and will be announced later on Bruce's Tribute Wall at www.toalebrothers.com/obituaries/Bruce-Breiner/, where you may also post your thoughts and memories. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019