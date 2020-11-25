1/1
Bruce K. Dillon
Dillon, Bruce K.
Feb 3, 1952 - Nov 24, 2020
Born in Mercer, Pennsylvania Bruce has called Florida his home since 1956.He was educated here. He enjoyed a long and varied career in newspaper, photography and communication. He was employed by General Telephone and Verizon from 1970 to 2004 beginning as a technician and retiring as a manager. Bruce timelessy supported his community and the Legacy Trail. Bruce valued nature, his family and friends. His sense of wonder never ceased. He is survived by his loving wife Pam. Sister Wendy Dillon and partner Bob Liebert, His brothers Keith & Jeffrey. Nieces Valerie Archer, Nephews Eric Swatek and partner Marcela Serio. He is also survived by the four remaining Baja Boys. There will be a celebration of life Saturday December 5 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel in Venice. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to THe Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinsons or The Legacy Trail through the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Mask are manadatory!

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
