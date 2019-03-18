|
|
Lindell, Jr., Bruce K.
Aug 2, 1969 - Mar 15, 2019
After a long illness, Bruce Lindell, 49, a lifelong Sarasota resident passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota. He was born in Sarasota to Bruce and Dolores Lindell, Sr. and was the oldest brother of Ida-Marie "Nikki", John, Robert and Patricia "Patty". He spent his younger years playing baseball for Little League, Babe Ruth and then Sarasota High. He graduated from Sarasota High and then received his bachelor's in Math Education from the University of South Florida in Tampa. He loved to travel, play poker, and participate in fantasy football. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Bucs, Rays and the Atlanta Braves. However, his greatest passions in life were being a dad to Allison and Leslie and teaching math to hundreds of students at Riverview High School and State College of Florida. Bruce is survived by his wife of 21 years, Trina, his two beautiful daughters, Allison (17) and Leslie (11), his mom, Dolores, brothers John and Robert, and sister Patty McLean. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Todd Atkins (Martha) and 2 nephews, Brandon and Jacob McLean and 1 niece, Melanie Atkins. A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 10:00 am at Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way Sarasota, FL 34231. We will re-publish this obituary again prior to the service. Jennings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bruce's name and memory to the Riverview High School Foundation to benefit the math and/or IB department. The RHS Foundation's address is 1 Ram Way Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019