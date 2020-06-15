Bruce Richard Councilman
1946 - 2020-04-26
Councilman, Bruce Richard
Sep 11, 1946 - Apr 26, 2020
Bruce Richard Councilman, 73, of North Port, Florida , died on Apr 26, 2020. Services will be held at 3:00 pm on June 26, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery . Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
