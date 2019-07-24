Home

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St Jude's Catholic Church
Bruno DeSantis


1924 - 2019
DeSantis, Bruno
Jan 20, 1924 - July 20, 2019
Bruno DeSantis, 95 of Sarasota FL formerly of Gloversville NY passed away on July 20, 2019. A celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St Jude's Catholic Church.
He was a WWII Veteran and served in the Marine Corps at Iwo Jima in 1944.
He was a resident of Gloversville New York until he and his late wife Josie moved to Sarasota in 1989.
He is survived by his daughter Nancy (Daniel) Morris of Sarasota.
Bruno was retired from the GE in Schenectady, NY after 35 years. He was an avid golfer and was a member at the Pine Brook Golf Course in Gloversville where he won numerous golf tournaments.
Bruno loved his New York Yankees and New York Giants.
Burial will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Bruno's memory may be made to the Daniel and Nancy Morris Endowment fund benefiting Catholic Charites of the Diocese of Venice, 1000 Pine Brook Rd, Venice, Florida 34285.
ICS Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 24 to July 28, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.