Wasley, Bryan KNov 26, 1958 - Aug 15, 2020Bryan K. Wasley 61 lost his battle with cancer on August 15, 2020. Born in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Frank Wasley and Virginia (Mann), he is survived by sister Kathie and brothers Randle, James and David.Bryan moved to Sarasota 40 years ago and started a career in the landscape industry with The R. Anderson Co. He participated in the development of several major projects, notably The Meadows Country Club, Prestancia, and Lake Point Woods retirement community before starting Gardening South with his spouse Christine Minoret in the spring of 1994.He enjoyed the outdoors; riding his old Ford tractor on his farm was his weekend "get away".He played a fierce game of tennis with his LWR team, always making sure that everyone around him had fun. One of Bryan's friend stated, "As one of his oldest clients, I can say Bryan was a pinnacle of integrity who always did more then he promised. He and Christine made my home a gardening paradise. I am proud to have known him and to have called him my friend". He will be deeply missed but we will always remember his big laughter, wit, and irreverent sense of humor.