Virginia, Buehler
Aug 6,1927 - Jun 10, 2019
Virginia, "Ginny" Buehler, of Sarasota, Florida originally from Syracuse, New York was a little bundle of love and energy! She enjoyed golf, bowling, crafting, dancing, making her infamous wiener schnitzel, and most of all – her children and grandchildren. She was always laughing, and ready with a quick witty joke. She had many careers including secretarial work and teaching bowling, PE and Kindergarten.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Buehler, a host of Brothers, Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles. She is survived by her son Charles Buehler and his wife Barbara of Washington D.C., Thomas Buehler and his wife Carol of Bradenton, Fl., Robert Buehler and his wife Sharon of Bradenton Fl. and her daughter Deborah and her husband Jeffrey of Sarasota, Fl. 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Westminster Towers,1533 4th Avenue West, Bradenton on July 22 at 2 pm. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 17 to June 23, 2019