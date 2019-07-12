Betz, Buff

Nov. 3, 1952 - Jul. 7, 2019

Buff Betz passed away early Sunday morning on July 7, 2019, in her home after a recent illness, surrounded by her immediate family and close friends.

Buff was a lifelong Florida native, daughter of former Sarasota Mayor Jack Betz and his wife Lucyle Cheney Betz. Buff was born with an unprecedented love for horses. She grew up here riding her beloved horse Snicker all over town on dirt roads long-since paved and developed, and became a locally renowned horse trainer for more than 40 years, ultimately specializing in Eventing.

Buff graduated from Lake Erie College and went on to complete her formal equestrian training at Fulmer School of Equitation in Ledston, England. In 1975, Buff, along with constant horse companion Traci Mollohan, started the Sarasota Equestrian Center. Her devoted young students, and in recent years, many of their parents, her adult riders, now number more than a thousand.

Buff was an avid and accomplished athlete and horse-riding champion with a keen competitive spirit, a calm and composed demeanor and a great sense of humor. She loved and mastered everything from Sailor Circus, water skiing and whitewater rafting to bowling, cards and games of all kinds. Buff was also widely known for decades as the Sarasota High School Varsity Cheerleading Coach as well as the SHS Cheerleading Competition Squad which she led on to win numerous National Championships.

For 35 years she worked in the school system, English Dept. & Career Counseling until her recent retirement from SHS, together with her now-departed husband, Math Teacher and Tennis Coach Kirk Pederson, where they were a constant fixture at every SHS sporting event since the mid 80's.

Buff's greatest pride and joy, and Kirk's as well, was their daughter Callie, a photographer, author and outdoors enthusiast now living in Colorado with her husband & dog Jude. They enjoyed a favorite family pastime of more than 30 summers & Thanksgivings at their creek-side North Carolina Mountain Cabin shared with dear friends Jinx Burr, Judy Goldman and their daughter Alyssa. Buff's spirit will live on there forever, as well as in the hearts of all her beloved family, friends and students. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Buff is survived by daughter Callie Betz Pederson and husband Clint; sister Kim Betz and husband Steve; brother Johnny Betz and wife Carolyn Rule, his daughter Jacki and husband Peter, and his son J.B; devoted companion Mark Goggans; lifelong soul sisters, Traci Mollohan and her son Taylor; Douglass Greene; family members, Aunt Jan Betz and numerous beloved Betz, Boggs and Green cousins; local in-laws John and Janet Pederson and sons Max & Gus; beloved Minnesota in-laws, nieces and nephews; her loyal, longtime high school friends; and her many cherished horse friends.

Friends are invited to join for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 28, 2019; location to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and to keep Buff's dream alive, contributions may be made to Finish Line Farms, PO Box 21465, Sarasota, FL 34276.