Frank, Burt H.Dec 21, 1935 - Sep 19, 2020Burt H. Frank, devoted husband to wife Sandy, loving father and grandfather, passed away on September 19, 2020. With a renegade spirit to guide him, Burt created and relished in the life HE designed for himself and family. Burt was born the son of Ada and Norman Frank in Philadelphia, PA. and he was predeceased by his dear older brother, Albie. Burt was respected and held in the highest regard, as a mentor and friend to countless people. His influence was gentle, direct in nature and absolute. His thirst for knowledge was endless ... the standard for Burt was the need to know "who, why, when, where and how." As patriarch to an extended family, he was consistent as touchstone, advisor and coach throughout the lives of all he loved, with gusto.From the streets of Philadelphia to the ever-changing tides of Sarasota, Burt navigated his way through life, on his own terms, for 84 years. With an unstoppable lust for life and a young man's passion for his bride of 60 years, Burt never missed an opportunity to shine light and declare his deep abiding love for Sandy, in words and action. Together they were a guiding force in the lives of their children, son Kenneth and daughter Pamela, along with daughter-in-law Gayle Sands-Frank and son-in-law Marc Delisle. Grandchildren Chloe Amour Delisle, Jake Logan Frank and Lily Rae Frank delighted in Burt's active participation through their daily lives and extracurricular activities as he rarely missed a game, a performance or any opportunity to just hang out. "He was the best grandfather, ever!"In 1991, Burt and Sandy established Signs in One Day. Ten years later, with a shared work ethic and upbeat style, Ken took over the day to day business while Burt remained actively retired. Working side by side for 20 years was an immeasurable source of pride for both, father and son. He shared an unconditional devotion to daughter Pam. Whimsy with a soulful heart was their unique bond. Burt leaves his family, huddled together, with a lifetime of memories, laughter and wisdom.A reputation for love of shiny things, he collected, fixed and drove an array of classic cars, motorcycles and power boats. Friends living amongst him reveled in his "happy place," The Landings. They could always count on a nod or "kibitz" from Burt's open garage, where he puttered with meticulous expertise as he mastered "the fix" of just about anything! As President of his condo association, Burt was the "go to guy" for both practical and new ideas. He listened and made decisive choices that exemplified his "get it done" philosophy in life.Burt proudly served in the U.S. Army. His commitment to fair and just causes were backbone to beliefs as a patriot and an American. Contributions may be directed on his behalf to The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs: Bay Pines VA Medical Center - P.O. Box 5006 - Bay Pines, FL. 33744-5006. A private Celebration of Life is planned in Burt's memory.