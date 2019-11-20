|
Arnold, Buster
Apr 3, 1939 - Nov 18, 2019
Buster Arnold passed away peacefully November 18, 2019.
Born on April 3, 1939 to Kelly and Trula Arnold in Kingsport, TN, Buster moved to Sarasota, FL in 1967 with his wife Anna Lou Arnold. Buster and Anna celebrated 54 years of marriage before she preceded him in death. Also preceded in death were his parents, his sister Martha Judd, three brothers, David Arnold, Dana Arnold and Glad Arnold. Buster is survived by his brothers Glen and Jackie Arnold, and sister Diane Bourland. Buster was a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. He precedes his daughter LaDonna Wilson, son Michael Arnold (Amy), son Dallas Van Arnold, grandsons Brad Holt (Jessica), Beau Arnold, Dalton Arnold, Trever Arnold, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.The family will celebrate him privately. He will be loved and cherished forever! Funeral Arrangements are by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. Pay respects at www.charlottememorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019