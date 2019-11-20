Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Resources
More Obituaries for Buster Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buster Arnold


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buster Arnold Obituary
Arnold, Buster
Apr 3, 1939 - Nov 18, 2019
Buster Arnold passed away peacefully November 18, 2019.
Born on April 3, 1939 to Kelly and Trula Arnold in Kingsport, TN, Buster moved to Sarasota, FL in 1967 with his wife Anna Lou Arnold. Buster and Anna celebrated 54 years of marriage before she preceded him in death. Also preceded in death were his parents, his sister Martha Judd, three brothers, David Arnold, Dana Arnold and Glad Arnold. Buster is survived by his brothers Glen and Jackie Arnold, and sister Diane Bourland. Buster was a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. He precedes his daughter LaDonna Wilson, son Michael Arnold (Amy), son Dallas Van Arnold, grandsons Brad Holt (Jessica), Beau Arnold, Dalton Arnold, Trever Arnold, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.The family will celebrate him privately. He will be loved and cherished forever! Funeral Arrangements are by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. Pay respects at www.charlottememorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buster's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -