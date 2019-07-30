Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Byron Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron Nathaniel "Nate" Jones Jr.


1944 - 2019
Byron Nathaniel "Nate" Jones Jr. Obituary
Jones, Jr., Byron Nathaniel "Nate"
Feb 28, 1944 - Jul 23, 2019
Byron Nathaniel "Nate" Jones, Jr., age 75, of Lake Wales, FL, passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born in Sarasota, FL to Byron and Virginia Jones on February 28, 1944. Nate grew up in the Venice area, graduating from Venice High School in 1962, where he played basketball, baseball, and was a member of the band. He went on to play baseball at Manatee Community College. Nate was a jack of all trades and worked as a maintenance supervisor for a condominium complex on Siesta Key.
He enjoyed natural Florida, and was at home in the outdoors, fishing, camping and gardening. Nate also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and cooking. He will also be remembered for his ability to make a short story long.
Surviving family members include his children, Kevin, Kyle, Christopher and Katherine; grandchildren Kyle Epstein, Zachary, Gabriela, Mason, Joaquin, and Maxwell; brother Michael; and life partner Jeanette Yates.
Nate was preceded in death in 2012 by his wife of 47 years, Jerrie.
A memorial gathering will be held at Farley Funeral Home on Friday, August 2nd from 4 - 6 pm, with a service at 5 pm.
Memorial donations should be made to the . To share a memory of Nate or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019
