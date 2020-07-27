Hewitt, C. Amos

9/11/31 - 7/22/20

Amos Hewitt passed away peacefully at home in Sarasota Florida on 7/22/20 surrounded by the love of his children and wife. He was born 9/11/31 in Martinsville IN and is a graduate of Martinsville High School (1949) and Butler University (1953) and was a Korean War veteran of the United States Army. He was a pharmacist by training and owned Hewitt Drugs in Bloomington, IN from 1967 to 1989. Later he retired from Kmart pharmacy. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, Kiwanis International, and St. Judes Catholic Church. His was a simple life. He was born, he was loved, he loved and was a good, kind, generous and honest man. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Margaret Leighty Hewitt. He is survived by his wife Lois Hewitt and children Ken Hewitt, Kathy Carter, Carol Waldrip, and Amy Hewitt, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 we will be having Zoom memorial. Please contact a family member if you want a link. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Red Cross, Meals on Wheels or non-profit hospice organization.





