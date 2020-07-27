1/1
C. Amos Hewitt
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hewitt, C. Amos
9/11/31 - 7/22/20
Amos Hewitt passed away peacefully at home in Sarasota Florida on 7/22/20 surrounded by the love of his children and wife. He was born 9/11/31 in Martinsville IN and is a graduate of Martinsville High School (1949) and Butler University (1953) and was a Korean War veteran of the United States Army. He was a pharmacist by training and owned Hewitt Drugs in Bloomington, IN from 1967 to 1989. Later he retired from Kmart pharmacy. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, Kiwanis International, and St. Judes Catholic Church. His was a simple life. He was born, he was loved, he loved and was a good, kind, generous and honest man. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Margaret Leighty Hewitt. He is survived by his wife Lois Hewitt and children Ken Hewitt, Kathy Carter, Carol Waldrip, and Amy Hewitt, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 we will be having Zoom memorial. Please contact a family member if you want a link. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Red Cross, Meals on Wheels or non-profit hospice organization.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved