Barnett, C. Robert "Bob"Mar 27, 1943 - Oct 25, 2020C. Robert "Bob" Barnett, 77, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Huntington, WV, died on Oct. 25, 2020. A private service was held at the Church of the Palms in Sarasota, FL, on October 28. A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life with friends and family will be held in Huntington when it is safe to gather.After graduating from Marshall University in 1965 and receiving his PhD from the Ohio State University in 1972, Bob returned to Marshall as head wrestling coach and professor in the Division of Exercise Science, Sport and Recreation. In 2016 he was inducted into the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame for accomplishments as head wrestling coach from 1972-1979. During his 35 years at Marshall (1972 - 2008), he served in a number of roles including Professor, Division Chair, and Director of Grants and Research Development for the university. He taught and mentored thousands of athletes and other students.Recognized as West Virginia's foremost sport historian, Bob published more than 300 articles, two television documentaries, and three books as well as serving as a section editor for the Encyclopedia of Appalachia. His West Virginia roots are evident in his books, Growing Up in the Last Small Town: A West Virginia Memoir, and Hillside Fields: A History of Sports in West Virginia. In 2010 he was inducted into the West Virginia All Black Schools Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame for his groundbreaking research into the history of West Virginia's black high school basketball tournament. This research was expanded and culminated in publication of The Black Athlete in West Virginia: High School and College Sports from 1900 Through the End of Segregation in May 2020.To help meet community needs, Bob and his wife, Liz, founded Barnett Ink, a grants evaluation company. From 1990 – 2013 Barnett Ink was instrumental in obtaining grants to provide services for the homeless, substance abuse prevention and treatment, community policing, educational enrichment, and economic development for the Huntington WV region.Bob's many friends will remember him as an active member of the community who loved travel, parties, dancing, food, and storytelling. In Sarasota, he led a Memoir and Life-Writing group in The Meadows and was an elder in the Presbyterian church who volunteered at the Church of the Palms Welcome Center. Bob and Liz organized family vacations, trips to the Olympics and countless parties over the years, including Marshall football tailgates, monthly dinners and March Madness pools for neighbors in The Meadows. Friends will not be surprised that Bob and Liz had a bank account called "Good Times Money," because Bob believed that it was important to enjoy life. The best way to honor his memory is to carry on this tradition.Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lysbeth, and daughters, Megan Barnett (Hil) and Alexis Sergi(Jeff), brother James Barnett, and sister Jane Powell, grandchildren Lanie, Grace and Will Barnett; Emily, Sydney and Ella Sergi.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the C. Robert Barnett Scholarship at Marshall University c/o Marshall Foundation Hall, 514 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703.