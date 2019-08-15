|
Ellis, Calvin "Cal"
January 27, 1960 - August 3, 2019
Calvin "Cal" Wayne Ellis, 59, of Sarasota, Fl., has hung up his tool belt and fishing poles after a hard fought battle with Early Onset Dementia.
He was born in Rensselaer, Indiana and moved with his family to Sarasota in 1972. He attended both Brookside Middle and Riverview High School '78', where he played football and was a wrestler.
Cal was a Certified General Contractor and VP/Part-Owner of Anderson & Ellis, Inc. since 1981. He coached all levels of baseball for 14 yrs. at Central Sarasota Little League while his boys were growing up. He also helped coach youth wrestling and was a very involved/supportive dad with Sarasota Sun Devils football and both RHS/SHS football and wrestling programs. His greatest joys were watching his sons succeed in all of their sports from youth through college. He participated in many charity golf events and bowling leagues. Cal's love for the game of "Darts" was a favorite pastime that he was always striving to be perfect at. He was good at everything he did including horseshoes and cornhole. He was an avid fan of the FSU Seminoles, Tampa Bay Rays, Lightning and Bucs. When not working, you could always find him out in his boat doing what he loved the best - fishing in the bay or gulf. He was a member of the Sarasota Outboard Club for many years.
Cal was best known for his laugh, smile, "life of the party" jokes, dancing, and love of classic country and 50's music. He had a huge heart, loved his family and friends more than anything and would help anyone at anytime they needed it.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald "Pop" Ellis.
Cal is survived by his wife of 37+ years, Kelly (Jenkins). His three sons: Ryan (Jade), Rob (Amanda) and Chad (Lindsay). Mother Carol Ellis and brothers Mark "Gus" (Lisa), and Bill.
Grandchildren: Mackenzie, Madison, Cameron, Braxton, Kyla, Hannah and Gabe. Sister/Brother-in-laws: Karen (Doug) Mann, Kris Taylor and Kyle (Jessica) Jenkins. Many loving nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He touched the lives of many and will never be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 from 1-4pm. at the Sarasota Outboard Club at 1604 Ken Thompson Pkwy., Sarasota 34236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota Fl. 34238 or The , 14010 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 709, Clearwater Fl. 33762.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019