Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Calvin Hill Obituary
Hill, Calvin
Sep. 13, 1927 - Jun. 4, 2019
Calvin Hill, 91, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on June 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-7:00pm Wed., June 12, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 11:00am Thurs., June 13, 2019 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Gregory Hill, Daryel Hill, Michael Hill, and Kerry Hill; daughters, Gloria Hill, Eltheta Hill, and Ericka Hill (a granddaughter raised as a daughter); 24 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 11, 2019
