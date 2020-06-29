Or Copy this URL to Share

Erb, Calvin W.

May 2, 1931 - Jun 27, 2020

Calvin W. Erb, 89, of Sarasota, passed away on June 27, 2020. Services will be held for family and invited guests at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel with interment to follow at Sarasota Memorial Park. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.



