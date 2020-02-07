Home

Cameron James Moon


2003 - 2020
Moon, Cameron James
Jan. 22, 2003 - Jan. 29, 2020
Cameron James Moon, 17, of Sarasota, FL, died on January 29, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held privately.
Cameron will be deeply missed by his mother, Sherri Moon-Trempe; father, Dorin Moon; step-father, Bill Trempe; step-mother, Karen Moon; a half-brother, Dorin Jr.; 7 grandparents; 1 great grandmother; 6 step-brothers; 2 step-sisters; 6 uncles; 1 aunt; 2 nieces; numerous cousins; and his best friends, Kali and Keara Henre.
Al Bethea will be officiating the service.
Cameron loved music, playing video games, his dogs, and watching YouTube videos. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan and loved to laugh. Cameron was always ready with a joke or funny video just to see you smile. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and his pets.
In lieu of flowers and because Cameron's love for his adopted dog, Clifford, memorial donations can be made to Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, 4951 Lorraine Rd, Bradenton, FL 34211.
